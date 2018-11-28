ARLINGTON -- Low numbers will not prevent Arlington girls basketball Coach Luke Brenn from remaining optimistic about the upcoming 2018-2019 season.
Despite having only 12 girls out for basketball this winter, Brenn believes he's crafted a plan that will allow the Eagles to deal with the low numbers.
"First, we have to stay healthy," said Brenn. "Second, I want the players to have fun playing the game and improve daily. Third, we need to stick together and stay connected as a team through all the ups and downs of a basketball season. If we can do these three things, then everything else will take care of itself."
With the return of four starters from last year's 15-11 team, Brenn said he will have plenty of varsity experience to work with.
Maggie Schmidt, a 5-foot-9 senior who averaged 9.0 points per game last year, returns as the team's leading scorer. Also returning this season are senior Taylor Wakefield (6.5 ppg), and juniors Milee Young (7.0 ppg) and Jaidyn Spoon (4.5 ppg).
"We have some very good athletes, with speed, returning," Brenn said. "As a result, I want to push the ball up the floor and get some easy transition shots, but also be in control. Last year we did a nice job of pushing the ball, but we had too many turnovers."
Three other players who Brenn expects to be a part of the regular playing rotation will be junior Sarah Theiler (3.2 ppg) and sophomore Kylee Bruning (2.0 ppg).
Brenn also said he's anxious to see if any of the six freshmen out for basketball this season will push the returning players for playing time.
"I'm very excited to see how this team challenges themselves to take the next step to becoming the team I believe they can be," Brenn said. "But, with our low numbers, we will need some freshmen to step-up and contribute in order to do what we want to do."
Although Platteview and Wahoo will enter the season as the top teams in the Nebraska Capitol Conference according to Brenn, he believes the Arlington girls-who will open the season at home against West Point-Beemer on Thursday have a chance to be competitive.
"This year we want to place in the top two of the conference (regular season) and play in the conference tournament championship game," Brenn said. "We also want to be in the district final with an opportunity to go to state."