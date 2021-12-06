Alfaro, Blanco place first at Fremont Invitational

Fremont finished four at the 53rd Fremont Invitational Friday led by a first place finish by Benny Alfaro and a trio of runner-up placements.

Alfaro (220) won all three of his match via a pin and none lasted longer than the second period.

He started the day with a pin over Aiden Shottenkirk of Lincoln Northeast in 2:43 then followed it up with a 27 second pin of Logan Johnson of Millard West.

In the finals, Alfaro put Brandon Kabourek on his back in 3:20 to take home the title.

Kevin Perez (145), Justin Leon (160) and Titus Richardson (285) all reached the finals, but finished as runners up.

Perez won his semifinals match with a first period pin, then was pinned in the first period of the title bout.

Leon worked a 13-2 major decision in the quarterfinals followed by a second period pin in the semifinals.

He was outdueled 10-4 in the first place match by Jackson Jeanette of Millard West.

Richardson used a pair of sub-30 second pins (27 second and 11 second) to reach the championship.

Brayden Heffner of Norfolk slipped past Richardson with a 4-3 decision in the first place match.

Sam Abegglen (126) and Dakota Coon (285) both battled through the backside of the bracket to finish fourth in their weight class.

Abegglen picked Zach D’Aquila of Omaha Roncalli in his consolation semifinals match with a first period pin to reach the placement match, then lost in a 16-0 tech. fall.

Coon won two backside matches with first period pins to reach the third place bout, where he lost to Carter Gintz of Omaha Roncalli via a first period pin.

Fremont’s girls team produced one champion and a handful of medalist while taking third as a team

Sofia Blanco (100) went undefeated on the day to capture the weight’s title, rattling off a pair of first period pins before besting Jessica Ortega of Schuyler in a 7-0 decision in the finals.

The Tigers had four wrestlers reach the consolation championship with Kylie Sullivan (126) and Sheccid Vallin-Salas (145)

Sullivan was pinned in the semifinals then won back-to-back backside matches including a 34 second pin in the finals to place third.

Vallin-Salas went 2-2 during the tournament picking up a first period pin and a 10-9 decision for her two wins.

Kimberly Vicente-Gonzalez (132) was pinned in third place match in the first period while Eny Bravo (185) beat teammate Hailey O’Brien in the consolation semifinals then was pinned in the opening period of the third place bout.

