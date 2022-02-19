Alfaro extracts revenge to reach state finals

OMAHA - Benny Alfaro had revenge on his mind entering the Class A 195-pound semifinals.

Three of the junior’s eight losses on the year had come against the man standing opposite him on the mat with a berth to the state championship on the line.

Lincoln Southeast’s Max McClatchey had Alfaro’s number for most of the year. A second period pin at the Tom Dineen Invitational, a first period pin at the Gator Invite and most recently, a 10-6 decision in a dual.

“It was on my mind ever since I last wrestled him that I wanted to see him again,” Alfaro said.

Alfaro extracted that revenge late Friday night, hammering in a 10-0 major decision to punch his ticket to either a silver or a gold medal Saturday.

The junior nearly finished the match in the opening period, setting the pace with a takedown 41 seconds in and a three-point near fall off of it to stake out a 5-0 lead.

He added two more points with a takedown in the second period. An escape plus one more takedown in the third allowed Alfaro to watch the seconds tick off the clock on his way to his first state championship appearance before he leapt into the arms of head coach Ben Wilcox.

“It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it,” Alfaro said.

The junior is the first Tiger to reach a state championship match since Cody Carlson finished runner-up at 132 pounds in 2018. Fremont’s last state champion came in 2000.

Alfaro will face off with Omaha North’s Tyler Stewart in the championship after Stewart advanced with a 7-2 decision over Charlie Nosal of Millard West.

Stewart, 44-1, is undefeated against competition from Nebraska with his lone loss coming against Blue Valley Northwest’s (KS) Ty Farrington.

“Benny is pretty darn fast for 195 pounds and if he keeps his feet moving, keeps his motion going, we have a pretty solid shot,” Wilcox said.

Championship matches will begin wrestling at 3 p.m. Saturday.

While Alfaro felt the elation of advancing, Titus Richardson felt the sting of defeat in the 285-pound semifinals, getting pinned in the third period by Omaha North’s Tyson Terry, who remains unbeaten on the year.

“That kid is pretty darn tough, but it’s important for Titus to come back and get the next best thing and the next best thing is third place,” Wilcox said.

Richardson will have a chance to determine his medal match Saturday morning, taking on Chase Emsick of Elkhorn South in the consolation semifinals. Richardson had beaten Emsick twice this season, the latest victory coming in the district finals.

In the early portion of Friday’s wrestling bonanza, Fremont was held to just one backside win with Michael Dalton (170) being the lone Tiger to make it past the first round of wrestlebacks.

“We didn’t do as well as we wanted to, but Michael was a bright spot,” Wilcox said. “Only a sophomore, first time at state, he picks up a win which is big for points next year. Just proud of how all our guys battled. “

Dalton earned a 13-4 major decision win over Gretna’s Julius Wagner-Alley to extend his tournament stay.

In the second round of wrestlebacks, Dalton got put on his back in the second period by Papillion-LaVista’s Jayson Bottorff.

Quinlan Johnson’s day ended on a second period pin by Kole Weigel of North Platte in the 113-pound bracket.

Derrick Alfaro (126) lasted to the third period against Lincoln Southeast’s Evan Fuchs before being pinned.

Felix Bernal’s (138) stay at state was ended by a pin from Papillion-LaVista South’s Cam Ralston.

At 145-pounds, Kevin Perez lost in a 17-2 technical fall to Bellevue West’s Kennth Bryant.

Dakota Coon (220) had his season come to an end in a second period pin by Lincoln North Star’s Dallas Paxton.

