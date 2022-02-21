Alfaro finishes runner-up at 195

OMAHA - One takedown proved to be the difference in the Class A 195 state title match.

Fremont’s Benny Alfaro finished runner-up in his first appearance in a state championship match, losing a 3-2 decision to Omaha North’s Tyler Stewart, the defending state champ in the weight class.

“I don’t have anything to head about,” Alfaro said. “I made the state championship, nobody thought I would. There was some more stuff I wanted to get out of this tournament, going for gold is what I wanted, but I am still happy to be here.”

The title bout was a defensive battle as Stewart shrugged off the majority of Alfaro’s shots in the six minutes of action.

“He has concrete hips and it’s hard to score on him, it’s hard to break his defense,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox.

The lone takedown of the contest came after Steward went up 1-0 on a second period escape, widening the lead to 3-0.

Alfaro got an escape late in the second period to put his first point on the board.

The junior escaped again 10 seconds into the final period, but never got the go-ahead score.

“I feel like if I had started my offense a little bit earlier, I would have won,” Alfaro said. “The one point just really killed me in the end.”

Alfaro finishes the year 36-9, picking up three wins in the state tournament.

“Benny got after it, but came up a little short,” Wilcox said. “We are going to use it as a learning experience and get better in the offseason so he can capture a championship next year.”

Titus Richardson works his way to the top of the backside of the bracket to finish third at 285 pounds.

“It hasn’t hit me, it feels like another wrestling tournament right now, but I’m sure it will hit me later,” Richardson said.

In the consolation semifinals, the junior beat Elkhorn South’s Chase Emsick for the third time this season to take his place in the third place match.

In the final bout of his junior year, Richardson outlasted Westside’s Ryan Zatechka in a 2-1 decision

Richardson ends the year with a record of 35-8.

The final Tiger to reach the podium made history in doing so. Senior EJ Moackler became the Tigers first female medalist in the NSAA-sanctioned era of girls wrestling.

The senior finished sixth, going 0-2 on Saturday.

“It means a lot for our program, showing the girls coming up that they can be state medalists also and they don’t have to have a lot of experience,” Wilcox said. “EJ started wrestling in December and now here she is on the podium at the state tournament. It’s going to show the girls in our youth program that they can someday be on the podium.”

