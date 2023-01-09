 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alfaro reaches 100 wins, wins Gator Invite title

FRE_121022_FHS WR_p1.jpg

Fremont's Benny Alfaro works a takedown during the Tigers dual with Ralston Tuesday. Alfaro is a returning state medalist, aiming to taking home the state championship this season.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont senior Benny Alfaro reached 100 career wins and took home the 195lbs title at the Gator Invite Friday night.

Alfaro dominated the field, earning a pin in 26 seconds in the opening round and a 17-0 tech fall in 4:21 in the semifinals.

He posted a 5-1 decision in the finals over Eliot Thomsen of Elkhorn South in the title bout.

Alfaro wasn’t the only Tiger to reach their respective championship bout. Quinlan Johnson (120) and Preston Wagner (220) both made the final match of the day, but finished runner-up.

Johnson was pinned in the opening period by Darrelle Bonam Jr. while Wagner was pinned in the second period by Lincoln Pius X’s Matt Bohy.

Fremont also produced a pair of fourth place finishes in Michael Nichols (106) and Kevin Perez (145).

