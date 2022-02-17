Alfaro, Richardson reach Class A semifinals

OMAHA—Two Fremont wrestlers remain alive on the top side of the bracket after Thursday’s opening rounds.

Benny Alfaro (195) and Titus Richardson (285) are into the medal round with a pair of wins to start the Class A tournament.

“They did what they had to to make it to the semifinals,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.

For Alfaro, securing his spot on the podium is extra sweet after getting left out of the pre-state medalist projections.

“They didn’t even have me as a dark horse,” Alfaro said. “The projections came out right before state and I wasn’t projected to medal at all, so coming out today and making the semifinals and beating the guys who they thought would beat me means a lot.”

Noah Ference of Gretna fought Alfaro into the second period before the Tigers 195-pounder put the his opponent’s shoulders to the mat.

Alfaro then took care of Omaha Bryant’s Chase Pokett in the first period to punch his ticket to the semifinals.

“He’s on a mission,” Wilcox said. “You could tell in his first two matches he had a little chip on his shoulder, actually a big chip.”

Alfaro will meet Max McClatchey of Lincoln Southeast in the semifinals, set to be wrestled at 5 p.m. Friday.

Richardson needed just a minute and four seconds to pin Braxton Peters of Lincoln Southwest in the opening round.

In the quarterfinals, Richardson got the better of Brayden Heffner of Norfolk, who had beaten Richardson twice prior to the state tournament.

A late takedown secured Richardson a 4-0 decision win and a meeting with Omaha North’s Tyson Terry, who is undefeated on the year at 39-0.

“(Richardson) stayed in good position, controlled the under hooks and got the takedowns we needed to,” Wilcox said.

The Tigers remaining six wrestlers will have no safeguards entering Friday’s matches after dropping their opening round matches.

“This was a new experience for a lot of our guys,” Wilcox said. “It’s a good experience, we just have to come back tomorrow and wrestle well in the wrestlebacks and try and get some wins there.”

Quinlan Johnson took Papillion-LaVista’s Jacob Campbell to the second period before getting pinned.

Johnson will face Kole Weigel of North Platte in his next match.

Derrick Alfaro’s (126) shoulders hit the mat in the first period against Ein Obermiller of Grand Island. His next opponent is Evan Fuchs of Lincoln Southeast.

Felix Bernal (138) lasted until the third period before getting dropped by Caleb Durr of Lincoln Southeast while Kevin Perez (145) was toppled in the second period by Ryan Fox of North Platte.

Bernal’s next foe is Cam Ralston from Papillion-LaVista. Perez will have Kenneth Bryant of Bellevue West

Michael Dalton (170) and Dakota Coon (220) were both taken down in the first period.

Dalton gets Julius Wagner-Alley of Gretna while Coon will face Dallas Paxton of Lincoln North Star.

The first round of wrestlebacks will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0