Alfaro wins 195lbs title at Dineen Invite

OMAHA—Fremont went one for three in championship matches at the 44th annual Dineen Invitational Saturday.

Benny Alfaro (195) was the lone Tiger to come out on top in the finals, earning an 8-0 major decision over Casey Popish of Papillion-La Vista in the finals.

“That’s a pretty big deal,” said Fremont coach Ben Wilcox. “He’s won almost every tournament he’s been to in high school and now he has a Creighton Prep championship.”

Alfaro went 4-0 on the day with a pair of pins getting him to the semifinals where he beat Justyce Hostetler of Grand Island with a 6-0 decision.

Fellow senior Titus Richardson (285) also reached the finals, setting up a match-up with defending state champion Tyson Terry of Omaha North.

Terry took the win with a second period pin, handing Richardson his first loss of the year.

“We just have to keep trying to close the gap against him,” Wilcox said.

In his first three matches of the day, the Tigers heavyweight cruised with a pair of pins and a 6-1 decision to reach the finals.

Freshman Preston Wagner (220) was the third Tiger to reach the finals.

“He’s improved drastically since the start of the season,” Wilcox said.

Two pins put Wagner in the semifinals where he gutted out a 3-2 decision over Dallas Paxton of Lincoln North Star.

Lincoln Pius X’s Matt Bohy ended Wagner’s unbeaten streak at the tournament, taking down the freshman with a first period pin.

As a team, Fremont finished fifth in the standings with 138 points.

Quinlan Johnson (12), Kevin Perez (145) and Michael Dalton (170) all reached the third place match, but finished fourth.

Fremont returns to the mats Thursday for a triangular with Omaha North and Omaha Westside.