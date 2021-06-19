All-Area Baseball Player of the Year - Carter Sintek, Bergan

At the heart of the Bergan baseball’s best season in program history was junior Carter Sintek, earning him the honor of All-Area baseball player of the year.

The junior did a bit of everything for the Knights, topping their rotation while also providing a powerful bat in the third spot in the order.

Sintek finished third in Class A with a .467 batting average, driving in 20 RBIs while filling the shortstop spot when not on the mound.

On the bump, Sintek was Bergan’s ace, picking up five of the Knights 17 wins for the year.

Sintek’s season defining moment came in the opening round of the Class A state tournament.

The junior went pitch for pitch with Bellevue West starter Jaxon Jelkin, who just recently committed Nebraska, in the opening round of the Class A state tournament, taking a shutout into the ninth inning.

Sintek struck out six, while inducing 11 groundouts and six pop flies in his longest outing of the season, which head coach Jeff Hayden said might have been the best high school pitching performance he had witnessed.

Sintek finished the year with 60 strikeouts—the eighth best tally in Class A.