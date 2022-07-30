All-Area Baseball Player of the Year: Landon Mueller, Fremont

Fremont senior Landon Mueller is the 2022 All-Area baseball player of the year.

Mueller was electric as a starter for the 11-7 Tigers this spring, going 3-2 in seven starts, compiling a team-leading 38 1/3 innings with a 2.19 ERA, allowing just 14 hits and 12 runs to the opposition.

His signature this spring was the strikeout.

The Southeast Community College commit punched out 72 batters, setting a new program record for strikeouts in a spring season. He finished the year tied for second in Class A in strikeouts, one shy of the top mark.

Mueller reached double-digit strikeouts in four of his seven games, including 15 in a win over Waverly.

He ended the year with a strikeout percentage of 47.8, sending nearly half of the batters he faced back to the bench with the bat still in hand.

At the plate, Mueller hit .263 in 38 appearances with five of his 10 hits going for extra bases - three doubles, a triple and a home run.

Mueller was also an honorable mention all-state selection by the Omaha World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star.