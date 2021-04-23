 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Area Bowlers of the Year - Cole Macaluso, Kayleigh McKenzie, Fremont
0 comments

All-Area Bowlers of the Year - Cole Macaluso, Kayleigh McKenzie, Fremont

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Top Journal Star photos for February

Fremont's Cole Macaluso bowls in the boys state bowling, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Fremont’s Cole Macaluso is the inaugural boys bowler of the year while Kayleigh McKenzie is the first-ever girls bowler of the year.

The senior claimed the first ever boys individual state championship this past winter.

Macaluso to beat Millard North’s Adam Gollhofer 396-363 in the championship round to claim the boys state title.

He earned his spot in the individual tournament by placing seventh as the Tigers district meet.

He was also a member of Fremont’s boys team championship squad.

The Tigers bested Seward 3-0 in the championship—the first ever NSAA-sanction bowling title.

McKenzie became the first district champion ever for the Fremont bowling program, winning the Class A-3 tournament this winter while also helping the girls squad to a runner-up finish as a team at districts.

Honorable Mention:

Fremont boys—Camden McKenzie, Chris Emmons, Cooper Phillips, Nathan Stinemates, Alex Riessen

Fremont girls—Emmalee Christensen, Hayleigh Johnson, Angelea Lockhart, Lexi Montoya

*Honorable Mention is based on qualification for either state tournament event

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska offensive line coach Greg Austin talks about his group's depth

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News