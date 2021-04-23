All-Area Bowlers of the Year - Cole Macaluso, Kayleigh McKenzie, Fremont

Fremont’s Cole Macaluso is the inaugural boys bowler of the year while Kayleigh McKenzie is the first-ever girls bowler of the year.

The senior claimed the first ever boys individual state championship this past winter.

Macaluso to beat Millard North’s Adam Gollhofer 396-363 in the championship round to claim the boys state title.

He earned his spot in the individual tournament by placing seventh as the Tigers district meet.

He was also a member of Fremont’s boys team championship squad.

The Tigers bested Seward 3-0 in the championship—the first ever NSAA-sanction bowling title.

McKenzie became the first district champion ever for the Fremont bowling program, winning the Class A-3 tournament this winter while also helping the girls squad to a runner-up finish as a team at districts.

Honorable Mention:

Fremont boys—Camden McKenzie, Chris Emmons, Cooper Phillips, Nathan Stinemates, Alex Riessen

Fremont girls—Emmalee Christensen, Hayleigh Johnson, Angelea Lockhart, Lexi Montoya

*Honorable Mention is based on qualification for either state tournament event

