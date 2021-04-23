All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year - Brady Timm, Yutan

One of the signs of being a great basketball player is when the clock is ticking down on a game and everyone in the arena knows exactly who is getting that final shot.

Yutan’s Brady Timm fits that mold and proved it on the biggest stage, leading him to be the All-Area Boys basketball player of the year for a second-straight season.

The senior unleashed his scoring potential in his final season, reaching 1,000 career points after already ascending the Chieftain’s all-time assist leaderboard.

He averaged 21.7 points per game. None were bigger than the senior’s last second jumper to give Yutan a 49-47 win over BRLD in the Class C-1 state semifinals, which led to a runner-up finish.

Timm leaves as one of the most decorated Yutan basketball players every, earning a state placement in all four years.

Fremont’s Carter Sintek was a bright spot for the Tigers, averaging 14.1 points per game including three game of 28 points and totaled 310 on the season.

He led FHS in three-point shooting, knocking down 53 on the year.

Bergan’s Max Nosal orchestrated the Knights offense while also being the team’s second-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game.