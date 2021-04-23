All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year - Brady Timm, Yutan

One of the signs of being a great basketball player is when the clock is ticking down on a game and everyone in the arena knows exactly who is getting that final shot.
Yutan’s Brady Timm fits that mold and proved it on the biggest stage, leading him to be the All-Area Boys basketball player of the year for a second-straight season.
The senior unleashed his scoring potential in his final season, reaching 1,000 career points after already ascending the Chieftain’s all-time assist leaderboard.
He averaged 21.7 points per game. None were bigger than the senior’s last second jumper to give Yutan a 49-47 win over BRLD in the Class C-1 state semifinals, which led to a runner-up finish.
Timm leaves as one of the most decorated Yutan basketball players every, earning a state placement in all four years.
Fremont’s Carter Sintek was a bright spot for the Tigers, averaging 14.1 points per game including three game of 28 points and totaled 310 on the season.
He led FHS in three-point shooting, knocking down 53 on the year.
Bergan’s Max Nosal orchestrated the Knights offense while also being the team’s second-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game.
The junior dished out a team-high 66 assists and swiped a team-leading 45 steals.
Joining him on the first team is junior Gavin Logemann, who was the Knights leading scorer.
Logemann averaged 12.1 points per game while knocking down 48% of his shots.
Jaxon Wietfeld led North Bend Central to an 18-6 record while averaging a team-leading 15.2 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game.
He finished the year shooting 51% from the field.
Wietfeld also led the team in steals with 87 in addition to dishing out 76 assists.
Rounding out the All-Area First-Team is Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s Garrett Kriete.
The senior nearly averaged a double-double for the season, scoring at a team-leading 13 points per game while hauling in 9.4 rebounds per game.
He put up double-doubles in eight games this year and nearly notched a triple double in a win over Wisner-Pilger in which he tallied 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks.
All-Area Basketball
First-Team
1—Brady Timm, Yutan
2—Carter Sitnek, Fremont
3—Gavin Logemann, Bergan
4—Max Nosal, Bergan
5—Jaxon Wietfeld, North Bend Central
6—Garrett Kriete, Logan View/Scribner/Snyder
Second Team
1—Brodey Johnson, North Bend Central
2—Aiden Foreman, Arlington
3—Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend Central
4- Micah Moore, Fremont
5—Isaiah Daniell, Yutan
6- Mo Von Keitz, Cedar Bluffs
Honorable Mention
Arlington—Dustin Kirk, Colby Grefe
Archbishop Bergan—Sam Sleister, Lucas Pruss
Fremont—Drew Sellon, Sam Gifford, Jayden Cascio-Jensen
Logan View—Riley Hoetfelker, Connor Larson
North Bend Central—Breckin Peters