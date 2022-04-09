All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year - Max Nosal, Bergan

Bergan’s Max Nosal is this year’s All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The shifty guard led the Knights, who finished 13-9, in scoring at 13.4 points per game while also dishing out a team-leading 2.6 assists per game.

Nosal scored in double-figures in 13 games while shooting 48% from the field.

Fremont draws a pair of players in with the combination of Carter Sintek and Drew Sellon making the All-Area roster.

Sintek led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 15 point per game, accounting for 30% of all of Fremont’s points on the year. The senior shot 47% from the field including 41% from beyond the arc.

Sintek connected on 60 shots from three, a top 25 mark in the state.

Sellon blossomed in his senior year, upping his scoring average to 9.8 points per game including a run of seven-straight games in double-figures capped by a 20 point performance against Lincoln Northeast.

North Bend Central’s Kyler Hellbusch is the top scorer on the All-Area squad, averaging 17.2 points per game to lead the Tigers to a 15-9 record.

He ended the year scoring in double-figures in nine-straight games, breaking the 20 point barrier four times during the stretch.

He also led NBC in assists per game with five per contest.

Arlington’s Colby Grefe gets the nod as the second-leading scorer out of the Eagles trio of scorers averaging double-figures.

Grefe averaged 11.4 points per game, scoring a team-high 262 on the year, while also bringing in a team-leading 5.4 rebounds, accounting for a fourth of the team’s total rebounds.

Another top scorer, Kyl Francis represents Logan View on the All-Area squad as the Raiders’ leading scorer.

Francis doubled his scoring output from a year ago, averaging 13.9 points per game. He scored a season-high 30 in a win over Raymond Central.

Honorable MentionArlington—Dustin Kirk, Logan Kaup

Bergan—Jarett Boggs, Gavin Logemann

Cedar Bluffs—Zephan Kluthe, Mason Christensen

Fremont—Mason Limbach, Micah Moore

Logan View—Aaron Fitzke, Alex Meyer

North Bend Central—Brodey Johnson, Austin Endorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0