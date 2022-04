Fremont’s Alex Riessen is this year’s All-Area Boys Bowler of the Year.

Riessen was the lone Fremont state qualifier this year, finishing fifth overall.

He rolled a 903 in the qualifying portion of the state tournament, earning the No. 4 seed.

Riessen was bounced from the tournament in the quarterfinals in a bowl-off with Bellevue West’s Nate Centineo.

The senior finished runner-up at the Class A-3 district tournament, rolling a 601.

This is his first All-Area Boys Bowler of the Year award.

