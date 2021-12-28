All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner - Carter Waters, Fremont

Fremont’s Carter Waters is this year’s boys All-Area Cross Country runner of the year.

As the head of the Tigers famous pack running style, Waters was the first Tiger across the finish line for Fremont’s 10th Class A state championship, finishing fourth in 16:09.2.

He finished runner-up at the district meet 16:32.76, fourth at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet in 16:21.23, and runner-up at Fremont’s home meet.

At the UNK Invite, Waters ran a 16:30.22.

The Tigers as a team won all four of those meets.

Waters opened the year with one of his best performances, taking third at the Augustana Twilight meet, finishing third in 15:53.36,

Honorable MentionFremont—Nolan Miller, Juan Gonzalez, Francisco Garcia Jr., Aaron Ladd, Tyson Baker, Braden Taylor

Arlington—Nolan May, Kevin Flesner, Luke Hammang, Dallin Franzluebbers, Kolby Tighe, Barrett Nielsen

Logan View—Samuel Peters, Kayl Francis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0