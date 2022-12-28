 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year - Juan Gonzalez, Fremont

  • 0

Fremont’s Juan Gonzalez is this year’s All-Area Boys Cross Country runner of the year.

Gonzalez transformed from a freshman curiosity on a team laden with senior talent a year ago into a bona fide star and leader as a a sophomore.

He became just the fifth Tiger to claim an individual state championship, running a 15:36.03 at the Kearney Country Club to win the Class A race, forming the bedrock of Fremont’s third consecutive team title.

Gonzalez shined when the stakes were at their highest and in particular at the Kearney Country Club course. Of his four wins this fall, three came at the state course. He won the UNK Invite, the Heartland Athletic Conference race and the previously mentioned Class A race.

His other race win, the first of his career, came at Fremont’s home meet.

People are also reading…

Gonzalez never finished lower than third on Nebraska soil, finishing bronze at both the Columbus Invite and at the district meet.

The sophomore held his own against the top runners in the region as well, starting the season with a fourth place finish at the Augustana Twilight Invite and also finished fourth at the Heartland Classic in Iowa.

After the season concluded, Gonzalez wasn’t done showcasing his talents, taking 15th at the Nike Heartland Regional race and 16th at the Midwest Regional championship.

Honorable Mention

Arlington—Kevin Flesner, Dallin Franzluebbers, Luke Hammang, Nolan May, John Morrison, Kolby Tighe

Bergan—Damian Flores, Caden Demuth

Cedar Bluffs—Graham Huffman

Fremont—Coulter Fritz, Jase LaDay, Noah Miller, Wes Pleskac, Will Schulz, Caleb Sund

Logan View—Samuel Peters

North Bend Central—Brier Cerny

Honorable Mention selection based on state meet qualification and observations from the season

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fremont boys fall to Norfolk

Fremont boys fall to Norfolk

Jadyn Cascio-Jensen poured in a season-high 22 points, but Fremont couldn’t push past Norfolk in a 59-49 loss Friday.

Bergan boys rattle off two wins

Bergan boys rattle off two wins

The Bergan boys basketball team notched its first wins of the year over the weekend, beating Brownell-Talbot 63-22 Friday and David City Aquin…

Watch Now: Related Video

"It's just amazing" Luka Doncic on his historic 60-pt triple-double for the Mavs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News