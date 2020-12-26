All-Area boys cross country runner of the year - Owen Wagner, Fremont

Fremont senior Owen Wagner is the 2020 All-Area boys cross country runner of the year.

Wagner led the Tigers to a Heartland Athletic Conference title, the Class A-3 district crown and the Class A boys state title.

In the final three races of the year, Wagner was the first finisher for Fremont with a fifth place finish at the HAC meet, third at districts, and ninth at state.

“That was really special,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon said after Wagner’s final run in a Tiger uniform. “I loved his devotion to his teammates. Maybe he could have run a slightly different race and placed one or two spots higher, but he made five, six guys place five, ten, fifteen spots higher.

“That was a senior just absolutely raising his team, willing his team to a higher-level today and they responded by willing everyone else up.”

Wagner clocked in at 16:11.64 at state, earning the highest placement of his career.

Fremont’s senior leader dominated the modified regular season, earning two first place finishes as well as a second place finish

Honorable Mention:

Arlington—Colby Grefe