All-Area boys cross country runner of the year - Owen Wagner, Fremont

Fremont senior Owen Wagner is the 2020 All-Area boys cross country runner of the year.
Wagner led the Tigers to a Heartland Athletic Conference title, the Class A-3 district crown and the Class A boys state title.
In the final three races of the year, Wagner was the first finisher for Fremont with a fifth place finish at the HAC meet, third at districts, and ninth at state.
“That was really special,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon said after Wagner’s final run in a Tiger uniform. “I loved his devotion to his teammates. Maybe he could have run a slightly different race and placed one or two spots higher, but he made five, six guys place five, ten, fifteen spots higher.
“That was a senior just absolutely raising his team, willing his team to a higher-level today and they responded by willing everyone else up.”
Wagner clocked in at 16:11.64 at state, earning the highest placement of his career.
Fremont’s senior leader dominated the modified regular season, earning two first place finishes as well as a second place finish
