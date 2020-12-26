 Skip to main content
All-Area boys cross country runner of the year - Owen Wagner, Fremont
All-Area boys cross country runner of the year - Owen Wagner, Fremont

Fremont senior Owen Wagner runs at the Class A state cross country meet Friday at the Kearney Country Club. Wagner finished ninth, leading the Tigers to the program's ninth state title.

 Randy Speer, Fremont Tribune

Fremont senior Owen Wagner is the 2020 All-Area boys cross country runner of the year.

Wagner led the Tigers to a Heartland Athletic Conference title, the Class A-3 district crown and the Class A boys state title.

In the final three races of the year, Wagner was the first finisher for Fremont with a fifth place finish at the HAC meet, third at districts, and ninth at state.

“That was really special,” said Fremont coach Sean McMahon said after Wagner’s final run in a Tiger uniform. “I loved his devotion to his teammates. Maybe he could have run a slightly different race and placed one or two spots higher, but he made five, six guys place five, ten, fifteen spots higher.

“That was a senior just absolutely raising his team, willing his team to a higher-level today and they responded by willing everyone else up.”

Wagner clocked in at 16:11.64 at state, earning the highest placement of his career.

Fremont’s senior leader dominated the modified regular season, earning two first place finishes as well as a second place finish

Honorable Mention:

Arlington—Colby Grefe

Fremont—Nolan Miller, Carter Waters, Braden Taylor, Zacharry McGeorge, Aaron Ladd, Tyson Baker

Fremont Bergan—Sam Sleister, Brenton Pitt

North Bend Central—Jaxon Wietfeld

Logan View—Kayl Francis

*Honorable mention selections are based on qualification for the state meet as well as regular season performances.

