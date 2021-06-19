All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year - Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View

The top end of the area boys golf scene was loaded with talent, but Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer rose to the top to earn the All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year honor.
The senior won six tournament and broke two school records.
At the Raiders’ home tournament at Elkhorn Valley, Hagerbaumer shot a 66, lowering his own school record for 18 holes and carded a 31 on the front side to also set the program’s best mark for nine holes.
The future Concordia golfer had a sixth place finish at districts then battled for a top 25 finish at the Class C state tournament, tying for 25th with a 174 two-day total.
Honorable Mention
- Bergan—Brady Davis
- Fremont—Tyler Show
- North Bend Central—Connor Schlueter
Honorable Mention is based on qualification for the state tournament