All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year - Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View
All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year - Jake Hagerbaumer, Logan View

FRE_052721_State Golf_p4.jpg

Logan View's Jake Hagerbaumer watches his tee shot on the 12th hole of the Kearney Country Club Wednesday during the final round of the Class C State Tournament.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The top end of the area boys golf scene was loaded with talent, but Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer rose to the top to earn the All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year honor.

The senior won six tournament and broke two school records.

At the Raiders’ home tournament at Elkhorn Valley, Hagerbaumer shot a 66, lowering his own school record for 18 holes and carded a 31 on the front side to also set the program’s best mark for nine holes.

The future Concordia golfer had a sixth place finish at districts then battled for a top 25 finish at the Class C state tournament, tying for 25th with a 174 two-day total.

Honorable Mention

  • Bergan—Brady Davis
  • Fremont—Tyler Show
  • North Bend Central—Connor Schlueter

Honorable Mention is based on qualification for the state tournament

