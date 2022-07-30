All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year: Brady Davis, Bergan

The 2022 All-Area Boys Golfer of the Year is Bergan senior Brady Davis.

Davis capped off a stellar senior season with a top ten finish in Class C, earning his second-straight state medal with a +17, 161 at the Elks Country Club.

He was a district champion for the second time in his career, shooting a +3, 74, on his home course, Fremont Golf Club.

Davis won four events in his final tour in the high school ranks, taking home the medalist honor at the West Point GACC triangular, the Bergan triangular, the North Bend Central Invite and the previously mentioned district tournament.

He also had runner-up finishes at the Logan View, the Lincoln Lutheran Invite and the Northridge-Tiger Invitational and also placed in the top ten at the Columbus Scotus Invite (third), the Arlington Invite (fifth) and the Bob Simpson Invite (ninth).

Davis leaves the Bergan golf program with the record for lowest 18-hole round, which he set as a junior.

Honorable Mention

Bergan - Jarett Boggs, Spencer Hamilton, Gavin Logemann, Jared Forsberg

Fremont - Tyler Show, Alex Riessen, Beau Shanahan, Carson Vecera, Drake Hull

Logan View - Kolton Kriete

Honorable Mention based on qualification to the state tournament.