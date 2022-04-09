 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year - John Monson, Fremont

FRE_021222_FHS swim_p3.jpg

Fremont's John Monson swims in a 200 butterfly preliminary heat Friday at the HAC meet. Monson qualified for the finals with the sixth fastest time of the day.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont’s John Monson is this year’s All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year.

He saved his best races for last, breaking a pair of records at the state meet this winter.

In his two individual events, Monson swam 53.16 in the 100-butterfly consolation finals to finish third to break the school record.

He also broke his own record in the 200-freestyle, claiming a time of 1:46.25 to finish fourth in the consolation heat.

Monson also helped the Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay team to a finishing third in the consolation heat to set a new top Tiger mark.

He also contributed to the runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay, with the group clocking in at 1:38.57.

Monson also earned a pair of Heartland Athletic Conference medals, taking sixth in the 100-yard butterfly and seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.

Honorable Mention Fremont—Connor Christ, Cade Arnett and Landon Lamson

