All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year - John Monson, Fremont

Fremont’s John Monson is this year’s All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year.

He saved his best races for last, breaking a pair of records at the state meet this winter.

In his two individual events, Monson swam 53.16 in the 100-butterfly consolation finals to finish third to break the school record.

He also broke his own record in the 200-freestyle, claiming a time of 1:46.25 to finish fourth in the consolation heat.

Monson also helped the Tigers 200-yard freestyle relay team to a finishing third in the consolation heat to set a new top Tiger mark.

He also contributed to the runner-up finish in the 200-yard medley relay, with the group clocking in at 1:38.57.

Monson also earned a pair of Heartland Athletic Conference medals, taking sixth in the 100-yard butterfly and seventh in the 100-yard backstroke.

Honorable Mention Fremont—Connor Christ, Cade Arnett and Landon Lamson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0