All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year - Nathaniel McClellan, Fremont

Fremont’s Nathaniel McClellan is the All-Area boys swimmer of the year.

The senior medaled in three events at the state swim meet to lead the Tigers.

In the final race of his FHS career, he set the school record in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking in at 55.20 to finish fifth in the consolation finals.

He also earned a fifth-place finish in the consolation heat of the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 53.96.

McClellan was also a member of the Tigers 200-yard medley relay team, which finished sixth in Class A with a time of 1:39.60.

The senior also leaves as the record holder in the 100-yard butterfly, setting the program record at the HAC meet with a time of 54.65.

Honorable Mention

Fremont—Landon Lamson, Connor Christ, John Monson, Josh Iossi, Cade Arnett, Ethan Lefler

*Honorable mention is based on qualification for the state swim meet

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0