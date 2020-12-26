All-Area boys tennis player of the year - Alex Bigsby, Fremont

The 20202 All-Area boys tennis player of the year is Fremont senior Alex Bigsby.

Bigsby finished the year as the Class A No. 1 singles state runner-up while compiling a 23-5 record.

Four of his five losses came at the hands of Papillion-La Vista Ethan Neil, who bested Bigsby in the state title match.

His runner-up finish is the best finish for a Tiger tennis player since Andy Hoffman’s state title in 2002.

In that state title match with Neil, Bigsby did what no one else in Nebraska had been able to do against Neil, winning four-straight sets to hold a 4-1 lead against him—no other opponent this fall had taken more than two games in a match.

“That was his best high school tennis in that first set without a doubt,” Fremont coach Justin Bigsby said after the state title match.

Alex Bigsby also became the first Fremont tennis player since 2004 to secure a repeat championship at the Fremont Invite as well this year.

Bigsby was also named an Academic All-State athlete.

Honorable Mention Fremont—Shane Miller, Cameron Indra

