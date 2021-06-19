All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year - Braden Taylor, Fremont

Fremont’s Braden Taylor is the All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year.

Taylor was a workhorse for the Tigers at the Class A state track meet, running in two relay events as well as the 800m and the 1600m.

The junior provided the anchor leg for Fremont’s state title winning 4x800m squad, which beat the rest of the Class A squad by 12 seconds on the opening day of the meet.

Taylor returned to the anchor spot for the 4x400m relay, helping the Tigers to a runner-up finish in the event in 3:24.17, which helped Fremont secure a runner-up finish in the team standings.

Individually, Taylor picked up a third place finish in the 800m and a fourth place finish in the 1600m, adding 11 points to Fremont’s team tally.

Taylor was also the Class A-1 district champion in the 800m and just missed the conference crown in the event, finishing runner-up by .14 seconds.

Honorable Mention