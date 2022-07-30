All-Area Boys Track Athlete of the Year: Tyson Baker, Fremont

Fremont senior Tyson Baker is this year’s All-Area Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Baker was a middle distance ironman at the state meet for the Tigers, claiming one state title and a third place finish as an individual while also running legs of two state championship relays.

The future Nebraska-Kearney runner claimed the Class A state title in the 400m with the winning time of 49.72, earning a second place finish in the All-Class Gold standings. His best time in the one-lap sprint of 49.66 at the district meet was the fastest in Class A on the year.

Baker's other individual medal came in the 800m, taking third in 1:55.13.

Fremont' 4x800m ran a All-Class Gold worthy 7:48.81 at state with Baker running the opening leg.

He finished his final state meet as the anchor leg of Fremont's team-title sealing 4x400m champions to a time of 3:22.68, also worthy of All-Class Gold.

One of the crowning achievements of the year for Baker was helping the Fremont boys 4x800m relay team set the new school and state record in the event.

Baker, along with Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Braden Taylor combined to run a 7:42.42 at the George Anderson Invite hosted by Omaha Benson with Baker running a solo 1:55.8 on the opening leg.

Special Mention: Koa McIntyre, Bergan

The future Wyoming football player returned to the track in the spring despite suffering an injury during wrestling season to produce two individual track titles in the 100m and the 200m.

McIntyre ran a 10.83 in the 100m, the seventh fastest time at the state meet, and a 21.89 in the 200m, the fastest non-Class A time at the meet.

Honorable Mention

Arlington - Kaden Foust, Nolan May, Kevin Flesner, Dallin Franzluebbers, Colby Grefe

Bergan - Carson Ortmeier

Fremont - Juan Gonzalez, Aaron Ladd, Nolan Miller, Micah Moore, Paulo Murrieta Torres, Hunter Rich, Ashton Sagehorn, Will Schulz, Drew Sellon, Tyler Suer, Caleb Sund, Braden Taylor, Brady Walter, Carter Waters.

Logan View - Logan Booth,

North Bend - Asher Endorf, Jordan Settles, Noah Post