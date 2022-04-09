All-Area Boys Wrestler of the Year - Benny Alfaro, Fremont

Fremont’s Benny Alfaro is this year’s All-Area Wrestler of the Year.

The Tigers junior finished runner-up at 195lbs in Class A to become the first Fremont wrestler to reach the title bout since 2018.

His lone loss in the state tournament came in the championship match against the defending state champ.

Alfaro finishes the year 36-9, picking up three wins in the state tournament.

Alfaro was a district champion and earned a Heartland Athletic Conference individual championship.

SPECIAL MENTION—Cal Janke, Bergan

Janke set the Bergan program career win record in his senior year, going 45-5 to finish with 159 wins.

The senior ended his career with a third place finish at 160lbs in Class C—the highest placement of his career.

During the regular season, Janke finished runner-up at the district tournament and runner-up at the Centennial Conference tournament.

Logan Booth, Logan View

The senior produced a state championship for the Raiders at 220lbs in Class C, going 49-3.

Honorable Mention

Arlington—Trey Hill

Bergan—Koa McIntyre, Clay Hedges

Fremont—Quinlan Johnson, Derrick Alfaro, Felix Bernal, Kevin Perez, Michael Dalton, Dakota Coon, Titus Richardson

North Bend Central—Ethan Norton, Jake Hunke, Ian Virka

Logan View—Jacob McGee, Kaden Gregory, Chance Foust, Baylor Kaup, Braydon Wobken, Dylan Silva

