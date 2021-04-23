All-Area Boys Wrestler of the Year - Josh Miller, Arlington

You can’t top perfection.

Arlington’s Josh Miller did just during his 2020-21 season and for that, he is the All-Area Boys Wrestler of the year.

Miller compiled a 47-0 record in his senior season, reaching the pinnacle of the Class C 170lbs with a dominant 12-1 major decision over Tre Daro of David City.

Adding to Miller’s difficult journey to the top was a gash on his forehead which he suffered in the semifinals, leading to eight stitches being put in between matches.

The senior ended his career on a 89-match win streak and a final record of 190-12—one short of the all-time win record set by teammate Hunter Gilmore this year.

Honorable Mention

Archbishop Bergan—Cal Janke, Clay Hedges

Arlington—Trevor Cooley, Hunter Gilmore

Fremont—Benny Alfaro, Justin Leon, Garret Moser, Titus Richardson, Tommy Wentz

Logan View—Logan Booth, Andrew Cone, Jacob McGee, Hunter McNulty, Dru Mueller, Roberto Valdivia

North Bend Central—Ethan Mullally

Scribner-Snyder—Chandler Carrier, Jaxon Smutz