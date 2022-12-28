All-Area Football Player of the Year - Kade McIntyre, Bergan

Bergan’s Kade McIntyre is the 2022 All-Area Football Player of the Year.

No, the Oklahoma-signee’s stats aren’t as gaudy as his older brother Koa’s, who took home the honor the last two years, but the Knights senior back/defensive end commanded every single one of Bergan’s opponents to game plan around him both offensively and defensively.

McIntyre finished the year with still finished the year with a team-leading 41 receptions despite being double or triple teams on every play for 413 yards and five touchdowns.

Halfway through the season, the future Sooners tight end made the switch to running back, flourishing for 540 yards on 72 carries for 11 touchdowns.

His standout offensive performance came in a rout of Tekamah-Herman where he set the Bergan program record for touchdowns in a game, finding the end zone six times.

Defensively, McIntyre was a wrecking ball, racking up a team-leading 73 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

McIntyre was named to the Omaha World-Herald Class C-2 First-Team Defense while the Lincoln Journal Star named him to the Super-State Second-Team defense.

First-Team OffenseQB—Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend Central

RB—Brooks Eyler, Fremont

RB—Braydon Wobken, Logan View

WR—Kade McIntyre, Bergan*

WR—Zac Pospisil, North Bend Central

WR—Braxton Chvatal, North Bend Central

OL—Caleb Wagner, Fremont

OL—Preston Wagner, Fremont

OL—Clay Hedges, Bergan

OL—Ashton Kempf, Bergan

ATH—Trayven Kluthe, Cedar Bluffs

K—Alex Langenfeld, Bergan

First-Team Defense

DL -Weston Wohlberg, Arlington

DL—Braden Monke, Arlington

DL—Andrew Kotik, Logan View

DL—Titus Richardson, Fremont

LB—Hudson Cunnings, Fremont

LB—Benny Alfaro, Fremont

LB—Joey Brodd, North Bend Central

LB—Dawson Pruss, Bergan

DB—Cooper Weitzel, Bergan

DB—Jackson Czya, Fremont

DB—Nate Jones, Fremont

DB—Liam Schmidt, Bergan

Honorable Mention

Arlington—Weston Wohlberg, Kaden Pittman, Kaden Foust

Bergan—Jack Polick, Colbey Butts

Cedar Bluffs—Michael Gerber, Brock Schwarz

Fremont—Brandon Reeder, Michael Dalton, Dom Escovedo, Caden Wray

Logan View—Alex Hilbers, Josh Egbers, Justus Weidemann

North Bend—Austin Frana, Joseph Blaha