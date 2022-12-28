All-Area Football Player of the Year - Kade McIntyre, Bergan

Bergan’s Kade McIntyre is the 2022 All-Area Football Player of the Year.
No, the Oklahoma-signee’s stats aren’t as gaudy as his older brother Koa’s, who took home the honor the last two years, but the Knights senior back/defensive end commanded every single one of Bergan’s opponents to game plan around him both offensively and defensively.
McIntyre finished the year with still finished the year with a team-leading 41 receptions despite being double or triple teams on every play for 413 yards and five touchdowns.
Halfway through the season, the future Sooners tight end made the switch to running back, flourishing for 540 yards on 72 carries for 11 touchdowns.
His standout offensive performance came in a rout of Tekamah-Herman where he set the Bergan program record for touchdowns in a game, finding the end zone six times.
Defensively, McIntyre was a wrecking ball, racking up a team-leading 73 tackles and 4.5 sacks.
McIntyre was named to the Omaha World-Herald Class C-2 First-Team Defense while the Lincoln Journal Star named him to the Super-State Second-Team defense.
First-Team OffenseQB—Kyler Hellbusch, North Bend Central
RB—Brooks Eyler, Fremont
RB—Braydon Wobken, Logan View
WR—Kade McIntyre, Bergan*
WR—Zac Pospisil, North Bend Central
WR—Braxton Chvatal, North Bend Central
OL—Caleb Wagner, Fremont
OL—Preston Wagner, Fremont
OL—Clay Hedges, Bergan
OL—Ashton Kempf, Bergan
ATH—Trayven Kluthe, Cedar Bluffs
K—Alex Langenfeld, Bergan
First-Team Defense
DL -Weston Wohlberg, Arlington
DL—Braden Monke, Arlington
DL—Andrew Kotik, Logan View
DL—Titus Richardson, Fremont
LB—Hudson Cunnings, Fremont
LB—Benny Alfaro, Fremont
LB—Joey Brodd, North Bend Central
LB—Dawson Pruss, Bergan
DB—Cooper Weitzel, Bergan
DB—Jackson Czya, Fremont
DB—Nate Jones, Fremont
DB—Liam Schmidt, Bergan
Honorable Mention
Arlington—Weston Wohlberg, Kaden Pittman, Kaden Foust
Bergan—Jack Polick, Colbey Butts
Cedar Bluffs—Michael Gerber, Brock Schwarz
Fremont—Brandon Reeder, Michael Dalton, Dom Escovedo, Caden Wray
Logan View—Alex Hilbers, Josh Egbers, Justus Weidemann
North Bend—Austin Frana, Joseph Blaha