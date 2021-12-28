All-Area Football Player of the Year - Koa McIntyre, Bergan

Bergan’s Koa McIntyre is this year’s All-Area Football Player of the Year. This is the second-straight year McIntyre has taken home the honor.

The do-everything quarterback and safety for the Knights, who is slated to go on to play football for Wyoming, was the engine for Bergan’s Class C-2 state title run, the program’s first in 42 years.

For a second-straight year, McIntyre was a 2,000 yard passer and 1,000 yard rusher.

As a passer, he completed 119 passes for 2,131 yards on a 59.8% clip for 34 touchdowns and just four picks.

With his legs, McIntyre racked up 1,261 yards and 16 touchdowns. And for good measure, he caught a touchdown pass.

In 10 out of Bergan’s 13 games, McIntyre both threw and rushed for a touchdown.

Joining McIntyre on the First-Team offense is a trio of his lineman, whose blocking allowed Bergan to compile 5,329 yards of offense.

Carson Ortmeier headlines the group as Bergan’s center, surrounded by Jake Hedges and Caleb Henrik. Fremont’s Titus Richardson also earned a spot on the All-Area line.

Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek fills the second quarterback slot on the First-Team after leading the Tigers to their second-straight winning season. Sintek completed 113 of his 180 passes for 1,627 yards for 12 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

The other half of Fremont’s backfield earned his honor by turning in his second-straight 1,000 yard season. Micah Moore ran for 1,070 yards on 177 carries for 15 touchdowns. He also caught 15 passes, which he turned into four additional scores.

Cedar Bluff’s Zephan Kluthe earns the other running back spot as just the second running back since 1975 to rush for 1,000 yards (1,185) on a winless team.

The All-Area receiving core would give nightmares to any defense asked to defend them.

Two of McIntyre’s top targets secure a spot in Bergan’s Kade McIntyre and Lucas Pruss.

Kade McIntyre caught a team-leading 37 receptions for 873 yards and 14 scores. Pruss hauled in 31 passes for 733 yards and eight scores including two in the state championship game.

Fremont’s Drew Sellon, who played most of the season with a cast on his right hand, led the Tigers in reception as Sintek’s top target. Sellon ended the year with 827 yards on 38 receptions and three scores.

North Bend Central’s Ian Virka occupies the tight end spot after hauling in 12 touchdown passes from honorable mention selection Brodey Johnson, who also joined the 1,000 passing club with 1,877. Virka tallied 31 receptions for 739 yards.

Bergan’s Alex Langenfeld occupies the kicker spot on the First-Team. The sophomore was 76 of 82 on point after attempts and 3-for-4 on field goals, including a season-long 35-yarder. Langenfeld also handled the kickoff duties for Bergan.

The defense is anchor by a record-breaking linebacking core. Bergan’s Jarett Boggs leads the group as a Lincoln Journal Star Super-State Second-Team selection.

Boggs was the spear of the Knights defense, compiling a team-leading 100 tackles. He also added three sacks, three fumble recoveries and one pick to his final stat line.

He also ends his Bergan career with the most tackles in school history.

His teammate Cal Janke joins him on the First-Team as the Knights second leading tackler, with 64 on the year including 10 for a loss.

Fremont’s Mason Limbach earns a spot after leading the Tigers in tackling with 104, including a record-setting 22 tackle performance against Lincoln Pius X. He also had a team-leading six sacks.

The rounding out the quartet of hard-hitters is Logan View/Scribner-Snyder’s Logan Booth. He ended the year with 108 stops with 20 coming at a loss for the Raiders opposition. He also had two of the Raiders five fumble recoveries.

The All-Area front line lived in their opposition’s back field.

Fremont’s Caleb Wagner was second on the team in tackles for a loss with seven and 26 total tackles.

Bergan’s Owen Pruss was an anchor on the Knights defensive line, tallying 49 tackles with 11 tackles for a loss, second most for Bergan.

Yutan’s Davin Kube had four sacks and a team-leading nine quarterback hurries while he compiled 51 tackles.

Logan View’s Dylan Silva produced 54 tackles, 10 coming for a loss and four sacks.

The All-Area secondary is led by Yutan’s Isaiah Daniel, who finished with 10 interceptions for the Chieftains.

Fremont’s Hudson Cunnings and Benny Alfaro make up half of the secondary as the Tigers second- and third-leading tacklers respectively. Alfaro notched 68 stops with 43 solo while Cunnings had 67 tackles, 49 solo.

Arlington’s Logan Kaup was the Eagles second-leading tacklers with 47 total tackles and a team-leading 33 solo stops.

Football First Team Offense

QB—Koa McIntyre, Bergan

QB—Carter Sintek, Fremont

RB—Micah Moore, Fremont

RB—Zephan Kluthe, Cedar Bluffs

WR—Drew Sellon, Fremont

WR—Kade McIntyre, Bergan

WR—Lucas Pruss, Bergan

TE—Ian Virka, North Bend Central

OL—Carson Ortmeier, Bergan

OL—Jake Hedges, Bergan

OL—Titus Richardson, Fremont

OL—Caleb Henrik, Bergan

Special Teams

K—Alex Langenfeld, Bergan

First-Team Defense

DL—Caleb Wagner, Fremont

DL—Owen Pruss, Bergan

DL—Gavin Kube, Yutan

DL—Dylan Silva, Logan View

LB—Jarett Boggs, Bergan

LB—Logan Booth, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

LB—Cal Janke, Bergan

LB—Mason Limbach, Fremont

Sec—Isaiah Daniell, Yutan

Sec—Hudson Cunnings, Fremont

Sec—Benny Alfaro, Fremont

Sec—Logan Kaup, Arlington

Honorable Mention

Fremont—Jax Sorensen, Benny Alfaro, Jackson Cyza

Arlington—Isaac Foust, Collin Burdress, Dustin Kirk, Nick Smith

North Bend Central—Brodey Johnson

Archbishop Bergan—Gavin Logemann, Max Nosal, Alex Painter, Cooper Weitzel

Yutan—Ethan Christensen, Josh Jessen, Zach Krajicek, Sam Petersen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0