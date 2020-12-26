 Skip to main content
All-Area Football Player of the Year - Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan
All-Area Football Player of the Year - Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan

High School Football Week Two - Bergan vs. Grand Island Central Catholic

Fremont Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre throws a pass in the first half of the Knights  47-6 win over Grand Island Central Catholic at Heedum Field Friday. McIntyre accounted for five scores in the win, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing two touchdown passes.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Coming into the 2020 season, there were inklings of what Bergan junior Koa McIntyre was capable of doing at the helm of the Knights offense.

A 4.3 forty time posted on Twitter over the summer. A smattering of snaps as a sophomore at the signal caller spot.

McIntyre proved time and time again over the course of the Knights 12-1 season that resulted in a runner-up finish in Class C-2 that he was one of the best players in the state, earning him the nod as the 2020 All-Area football player

McIntyre completely rewrote the record book in his first year as the starting quarterback.

The junior accounted for 3,443 yards of total offense—becoming the first Knight to pass for over 1,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards as well as the first 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher—the most total offense by a single player in Bergan history. The Knights also broke the school record for total yardage in a season with 4,814 yards.

McIntyre was responsible for 48 touchdowns on the year—throwing for 31, rushing in 16 and also took an interception back for a score. Bergan put up a school-record 505 points over the course of 2020, breaking the previous record by nearly 10 touchdowns. His 31 passing touchdowns are the most in a single-season and he also owns the longest touchdown run in school history after a 97-yard touchdown run against Lincoln Lutheran.

The rest of the All-Area offense isn’t lacking in speed or production.

Joining McIntyre as an All-Area quarterback is Fremont’s Carter Sintek. The junior was thrust into the starting quarterback role just two quarters into the season and responded by putting up 1,945 yards with a 62.1 completion percentage and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Fremont’s Micah Moore is the top running back on the All-Area squad after shouldering the running load for the Tigers to a tune of 1,024 yards on 208 carries for 12 scores. North Bend Centrals’ Ethan Mullally heads the other running back spot after going for 828 yards and 10 scores.

McIntyre had plenty of weapons in his receiving core to work with including Gavin Logemann, Shea Gossett and younger brother Kade McIntyre, who all earned spots on the First-Team offense.

The same could be said for Sintek, who’s top targets Dawson Glause and Drew Sellon fill the remainder of wide receiver slots.

Bergan’s Alex Langenfeld rounded out the First-Team offense at the kicker spot.

The Knights freshman kicker, who only started kicking footballs during the summer, ended up breaking three school records during the course of the year.

Langenfeld now owns the record for longest field goal at 44 yards, most point after attempts made in a single-season with 69 and most consecutive PATs at 29.

Fremont’s Boone Gray highlights the All-Area defensive line after a five-sack season, which netted him the single-season and career-sack mark at Fremont.

The All-Area linebacking corps are stuffed with heavy-hitting athletes.

Bergan’s Jarett Boggs, who finished the year with 135 tackles, showed off his speed with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Lincoln Lutheran, breaking the previous record held by Josh Boggs.

Mason Limbach finished the year with 113 tackles to lead Fremont.

All-Area Offense

QB—Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan*

QB—Carter Sintek, Fremont

RB—Micah Moore, Fremont

RB—Ethan Mullally, North Bend Central

WR—Dawson Glause, Fremont

WR—Drew Sellon, Fremont

WR—Gavin Logemann, Fremont Bergan

TE—Shea Gossett, Fremont Bergan

OL—Nolan Thomsen, Fremont Bergan

OL—Logan Booth, Logan View

OL—Martin Meraz, Fremont Bergan

OL—Brett Uhing, Logan View

OL—Jake Hedges, Fremont Bergan

ATH—Kade McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan

K—Alex Langenfeld, Fremoint Bergan

All-Area Defense

DL—Boone Gray, Fremont

DL—Jace Owen, North Bend Central

DL—Mark Mendoza, Fremont

LB—Jarett Boggs, Fremont Bergan

LB—Mason Limbach, Fremont

LB—Kaeden Thompson, Fremont

LB—Breckin Peters, North Bend Central

LB—Ian Virak, North Bend Central

DB—Josh Miller, Arlington

DB—Dru Mueller, Logan View

DB—Cal Janke, Fremont Bergan

DB—Brodey Ptomey, Cedar Bluffs

DB—Cooper Weitzel, Fremont Bergan

Honorable mention

Fremont—Jack Cooper, Conner Richmond, Jax Sorenson, Jace Lamkins

Arlington—Jesse Thompson

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder: Riley Hoetfelker, Roberto Valdivia, Andrew Cone

North Bend Central—Brodey Johnson, Austin Taylor, Jarrett Poessnecker

Fremont Bergan—Chris Pinales, Alex Painter, Lucas Pruss

Cedar Bluffs: Zephan Kluthe

