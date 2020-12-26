All-Area Football Player of the Year - Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan

Coming into the 2020 season, there were inklings of what Bergan junior Koa McIntyre was capable of doing at the helm of the Knights offense.

A 4.3 forty time posted on Twitter over the summer. A smattering of snaps as a sophomore at the signal caller spot.

McIntyre proved time and time again over the course of the Knights 12-1 season that resulted in a runner-up finish in Class C-2 that he was one of the best players in the state, earning him the nod as the 2020 All-Area football player

McIntyre completely rewrote the record book in his first year as the starting quarterback.

The junior accounted for 3,443 yards of total offense—becoming the first Knight to pass for over 1,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards as well as the first 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher—the most total offense by a single player in Bergan history. The Knights also broke the school record for total yardage in a season with 4,814 yards.