All-Area Football Player of the Year - Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan

Coming into the 2020 season, there were inklings of what Bergan junior Koa McIntyre was capable of doing at the helm of the Knights offense.
A 4.3 forty time posted on Twitter over the summer. A smattering of snaps as a sophomore at the signal caller spot.
McIntyre proved time and time again over the course of the Knights 12-1 season that resulted in a runner-up finish in Class C-2 that he was one of the best players in the state, earning him the nod as the 2020 All-Area football player
McIntyre completely rewrote the record book in his first year as the starting quarterback.
The junior accounted for 3,443 yards of total offense—becoming the first Knight to pass for over 1,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards as well as the first 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher—the most total offense by a single player in Bergan history. The Knights also broke the school record for total yardage in a season with 4,814 yards.
McIntyre was responsible for 48 touchdowns on the year—throwing for 31, rushing in 16 and also took an interception back for a score. Bergan put up a school-record 505 points over the course of 2020, breaking the previous record by nearly 10 touchdowns. His 31 passing touchdowns are the most in a single-season and he also owns the longest touchdown run in school history after a 97-yard touchdown run against Lincoln Lutheran.
The rest of the All-Area offense isn’t lacking in speed or production.
Joining McIntyre as an All-Area quarterback is Fremont’s Carter Sintek. The junior was thrust into the starting quarterback role just two quarters into the season and responded by putting up 1,945 yards with a 62.1 completion percentage and 20 touchdowns to seven interceptions.
Fremont’s Micah Moore is the top running back on the All-Area squad after shouldering the running load for the Tigers to a tune of 1,024 yards on 208 carries for 12 scores. North Bend Centrals’ Ethan Mullally heads the other running back spot after going for 828 yards and 10 scores.
McIntyre had plenty of weapons in his receiving core to work with including Gavin Logemann, Shea Gossett and younger brother Kade McIntyre, who all earned spots on the First-Team offense.
The same could be said for Sintek, who’s top targets Dawson Glause and Drew Sellon fill the remainder of wide receiver slots.
Bergan’s Alex Langenfeld rounded out the First-Team offense at the kicker spot.
The Knights freshman kicker, who only started kicking footballs during the summer, ended up breaking three school records during the course of the year.
Langenfeld now owns the record for longest field goal at 44 yards, most point after attempts made in a single-season with 69 and most consecutive PATs at 29.
Fremont’s Boone Gray highlights the All-Area defensive line after a five-sack season, which netted him the single-season and career-sack mark at Fremont.
The All-Area linebacking corps are stuffed with heavy-hitting athletes.
Bergan’s Jarett Boggs, who finished the year with 135 tackles, showed off his speed with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against Lincoln Lutheran, breaking the previous record held by Josh Boggs.
Mason Limbach finished the year with 113 tackles to lead Fremont.
All-Area Offense
QB—Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan*
QB—Carter Sintek, Fremont
RB—Micah Moore, Fremont
RB—Ethan Mullally, North Bend Central
WR—Dawson Glause, Fremont
WR—Drew Sellon, Fremont
WR—Gavin Logemann, Fremont Bergan
TE—Shea Gossett, Fremont Bergan
OL—Nolan Thomsen, Fremont Bergan
OL—Logan Booth, Logan View
OL—Martin Meraz, Fremont Bergan
OL—Brett Uhing, Logan View
OL—Jake Hedges, Fremont Bergan
ATH—Kade McIntyre, Archbishop Bergan
K—Alex Langenfeld, Fremoint Bergan
All-Area Defense
DL—Boone Gray, Fremont
DL—Jace Owen, North Bend Central
DL—Mark Mendoza, Fremont
LB—Jarett Boggs, Fremont Bergan
LB—Mason Limbach, Fremont
LB—Kaeden Thompson, Fremont
LB—Breckin Peters, North Bend Central
LB—Ian Virak, North Bend Central
DB—Josh Miller, Arlington
DB—Dru Mueller, Logan View
DB—Cal Janke, Fremont Bergan
DB—Brodey Ptomey, Cedar Bluffs
DB—Cooper Weitzel, Fremont Bergan
Honorable mention
Fremont—Jack Cooper, Conner Richmond, Jax Sorenson, Jace Lamkins
Arlington—Jesse Thompson