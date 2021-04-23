All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year - Taylor McCabe, Fremont

The Fremont girls basketball team went on a historic run to the Class A state championship game this winter and at the heart of the Lady Tigers journey to uncharted waters was junior Taylor McCabe.
McCabe prolific shooting prowess and scoring abilities set her above the rest of a stacked All-Area squad, earning her the All-Area Player of the Year nod.
Joining her on the All-Area First-Team are teammates senior Charli Earth and junior Sarah Shepard.
McCabe was the Lady Tigers leading scorer averaging 23.9 points per game and totaling 636 points on the year.
As one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the state, McCabe sank 106 shots from range, knocking them down at a 42% clip.
The Iowa-commit also dished out a team-high 3.7 assists per game and led the team in steals with 71.
She was also named to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Super-State First-Team and was an All-HAC selection.
Fremont’s furthest push through the state would not have come without either Earth or Shepard.
Earth, who finished with 1,000 career points, averaged 12.8 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game. The future Concordia Bulldog finished the year on a nine-game stretch of scoring in double-figures.
Shepard was the team’s third leading scorer at 11.6 points per game while also leading the team in rebounds per game at 6.3
A second future Concordia Bulldogs joins her future teammate on the First-Team list with senior Lauren Baker earning a nod.
The Lady Knights swiss army knife did a lot of everything to help Bergan secure a third place finish in Class D-1 with a record of 17-10.
Baker led the team in scoring at 17.3 points per game, steals with 65, blocks with 27 and was second on the team in rebounds with 123.
Baker accounted for nearly a 1/4 of Bergan’s total offensive output on the year while scoring in double figures in all but one game.
Rounding out the All-Area first team is the Emanuel sisters from North Bend Central.
Sophomore Kaitlyn and junior Sydney led the the Lady Tigers to their second consecutive Class C-1 state championship.
Kaitlyn finished as North Bend Central’s leading scorer with 16.7 points and neared a double-double for the year, averaging 7.9 rebounds.
Sydney scored at a 15.6 points per game clip.
The elder Emanuel sister turned up the scoring production when it mattered, tallying 27 points in the Lady Tigers state semifinals win over Winnebago and 20 in their state championship game against St. Cecilia.
Kaitlyn was a Second-Team Super-State selection by the Lincoln Journal Star while both teammates were on the Class C-1 First-Team.
All-Area Basketball
First-Team
1—Taylor McCabe, Fremont*
2—Sarah Shepard, Fremont
3—Charli Earth, Fremont
4—Lauren Baker, Archbishop Bergan
5—Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central
6—Kaitlyn Emanuel, North Bend Central
*Denotes Player of the Year
Second Team
1—Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Archbishop Bergan
2—Macy Bryant, Fremont
3—Bella Keaton, Fremont
4- Summer Bojanksi, Archbishop Bergan
5—Sophia Vacha, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
6- Skylar Shananah, Cedar Bluffs
Honorable Mention
Arlington—Kailynn Gubbels, Kylee Bruning
Bergan—Adisyn Mendlik, Jadin Ostrand