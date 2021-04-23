All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year - Taylor McCabe, Fremont

The Fremont girls basketball team went on a historic run to the Class A state championship game this winter and at the heart of the Lady Tigers journey to uncharted waters was junior Taylor McCabe.

McCabe prolific shooting prowess and scoring abilities set her above the rest of a stacked All-Area squad, earning her the All-Area Player of the Year nod.

Joining her on the All-Area First-Team are teammates senior Charli Earth and junior Sarah Shepard.

McCabe was the Lady Tigers leading scorer averaging 23.9 points per game and totaling 636 points on the year.

As one of the most prolific 3-point shooters in the state, McCabe sank 106 shots from range, knocking them down at a 42% clip.

The Iowa-commit also dished out a team-high 3.7 assists per game and led the team in steals with 71.

She was also named to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Super-State First-Team and was an All-HAC selection.

Fremont’s furthest push through the state would not have come without either Earth or Shepard.