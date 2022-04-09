All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year - Taylor McCabe, Fremont

What more can be written about Taylor McCabe?

Unless you’ve actively avoided reading or viewing anything about the Fremont girl’s basketball program for the last four years, it’d be hard to not know about McCabe’s rise to the pantheon of all-time great high school basketball players in the state of Nebraska.

This year’s All-Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year took herself and the Tigers to new heights this winter, culminating in Fremont’s first state title.

Joining her on the All-Area First-Team are teammates Macy Bryant and McKenna Murphy along with North Bend Central sisters Sydney and Kaitlyn Emmanul and Bergan’s Kaitlyn Mlnarik.

McCabe’s raw numbers are enough to push her into the captain’s spot of this year’s squad.

21.2 points per game on 46 percent shooting for 616 total points. 104 made three’s on 41% three-point shooting—the third time she has surpassed 100 made three’s in a season for her career.

Third on the team in rebounds at 5.6 per game, second on the team in assists with 3.2 per game and first on the team in steals at 2.8 per game.

The historical context of McCabe’s performance this year and for her career point to her being the best shooting guard the state has ever produced.

Looking at the figures who surround her in the top five of the all-time scoring list where McCabe sits third with 2,313, you’ll find three point guards and a post with no other Class A member inside the top five.

The Iowa commit for most of her career didn’t benefit from being the team’s primary ball handler or being taller than the majority of her competition.

Instead, McCabe did most of her damage by being a prolific three-point shooter, connecting on all-class record 389. Nobody, girls or boys, has more for their career.

Over half her shots and points came from beyond the three-point line this year, leading the state in made triples.

McCabe was named the Nebraska Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year in addition to being selected as the Lincoln Journal Star’s Super-State team captain and the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska captain.

While McCabe headlined the group, Bryant and Murphy were both integral pieces in the Tigers’ first-ever title run which featured a starting line-up of four players signed to play college basketball—McCabe at Iowa, Bryant at Nebraska-Kearney, Sarah Shepard at Midland and Bella Keaton at Briar Cliff, and Murphy, who when the time comes will more than likely have a chance to play at the next level.

Bryant led the Tigers in rebounds, hauling in 6.9 per contest while becoming the program’s all-time leader in rebounds with 760.

The future Loper averaged a career-high 9.5 points while being tasked with being the heart of the Tigers’ defense. Bryant was efficient in her scoring efforts, shooting 56 percent from the field, the third highest mark in Class A.

Murphy blossomed into Fremont’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore, averaging 11.7 points per game.

She shot 45 percent from the field, scoring 339 points on the season none bigger than the go-ahead three in the Class A state title game against Lincoln Southwest.

For the year, Murphy connected on 61 of her 154 attempts—the fourth highest mark in Class A.

All the Emanuel sisters do is win. The duo took the Tigers back to the top of Class C-1, culminating in North Bend Central’s third-straight title with a record of 27-2.

Kaitlyn averaged nearly a double-double for the year, averaging 14.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game including eight double-double games to lead North Bend in both categories.

Kaitlyn was also selected to the Lincoln Journal State Super-State First-Team and was the captain of the Class C-1 All-State team in addition to being named to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska team and the captain of the Class C-1 team.

Sydney was also placed on the Lincoln Journal Star Class C-1 All-State team and the Omaha World-Herald Class C-1 team.

The eldest Emanuel averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while leading the team in assists at 2.6 per game.

Mlnarik represents the Class D-1 third-place Knights after averaging a team-leading 12.3 points and 7.8 rebounds.

The junior scored in double-figures in 20 games, going for a double-double in eight.

Mlnarik was named to the Lincoln Journal Star Class D-1 All-State Team as well as the Omaha World Herald

Honorable Mention

Archbishop Bergan—Summer Bojanski, Adisyn Mendlik, Carlee Hapke, Rebecca Baker

Arlington: Keelianne Green, Britt Nielsen, Taylor Arp, Kate Miller

Cedar Bluffs—Katie Kiefer, Hannah Cozad

Fremont— Sarah Shepard, Bella Keaton, Emmalee Sheppard

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder—Grace Schlueter, Sophia Vacha

North Bend Central—Lindsey Emanuel, Madison Bishop, Josie Cleveringa

