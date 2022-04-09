 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Area Girls Bowler of the Year - Karina Capron, Fremont

JT222706.JPG

LINCOLN, NEB. - 02/07/2022 - Karina Capron bowls her frame during the semi finals of the Nebraska girls state championship. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

 JAIDEN TRIPI Journal Star

Fremont’s Karina Capron is this year’s All-Area Girls Bowler of the Year.

Capron reached the semifinals at the Class A individual state tournament, finishing third overall.

She entered the bracketed portion of the tournament as the No. 1 seed, rolling a 690 in the qualifying round.

In her quarterfinals match, she nearly bowled a perfect game, recording nine-straight strikes before settling for a 267.

Capron also helped the Tigers finish third in the team tournament. Fremont reached the consolation bracket championship match before bowing out of the tournament.

Honorable Mention Fremont—Haylee Bates, Lexi Montoya, Kayleigh McKenzie

