All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner - Elli Dahl, Fremont

Fremont senior Elli Dahl is this year’s All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.

Dahl was a force on the course this fall, going undefeated on Nebraska soil on the way to a record-setting Class A individual state championship.

The Nebraska cross country signee shattered the Class A meet record, becoming the first girl to run a sub-18 minute 5k at the state meet, clocking in at 17:58.93.

Her time broke the state record by 13 seconds—it also reset her own school record—and allowed her to have a 30 second lead on the rest of the state field.

Dahl is just the sixth Class A runner to claim multiple state championships and the first to do so in nonconsecutive years.

Her first place finish aided Fremont in claiming their four-straight Class A runner-up finish in the team standings.

On the way to her state title, Dahl picked up her third district championship—winning by 18 seconds, a Heartland Athletic Conference crown and a UNK Invite title.

Her only non-first place finish in the regular season was a fourth place finish at the Augustana Twilight meet, where she trailed only the top three runners from South Dakota, in the first meet of the year.

Dahl also represented Fremont at the regional level, running in the Nike Heartland Regional race, taking 36th.

Special Mention: Keelianne Green, Arlington

Prior to the 2021 fall, Kelli Green hadn’t run cross country since middle school. By the end of the year, the junior had seven race wins and an individual state championship.

Green ran an 18:50 at the Class C meet, beating the rest of the field by 34 seconds to finish off her rise from former softball player to bonafide cross country star.

Her state title led Arlington to a fifth place finish in the team standings.

Honorable MentionFremont—Lucy Dillon, Mia Wagner, Maris Dahl, Avry Lafavor, Taylor McCabe, Chloe Hemmer,

North Bend Central—Aleya Bourek, Sydney Emanuel

Arlington—Hailey O’Daniel, Whitney Wollberg, Brynn Eckhart, Kelise Cook-Krivohlavek, Brooke Hilgenkamp

Logan View—Malorie Weaklend

Honorable mention is determined by qualification for the state meet

