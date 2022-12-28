 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year - Keeli Green, Arlington

State cross country

Arlington's Keelianne Green finishes first in the Girls Class C race during the state cross country championship on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

The 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year is Arlington’s Keeli Green.

She simply didn’t lose in her senior season, her second season every running cross country.

In nine races, she took home nine gold medals.

Green capped her career with a second Class C individual title, running a 19:15.5 to beat the field by 18.8 seconds.

Honorable Mention

Arlington—Kelise Krivohlavek, Brynn Eckhart, April Klein, Hailey O’Daniel, Whitney Wollberg.

Bergan—Sophie O’Neil

Cedar Bluffs—Kathaleen Tapia-Riddle

Fremont—Maris Dahl, Ayva Darmento, Sydney Glause, Madison Grosse, Chloe Hemmer, McKenna Olson, Madelyn Wagner

Logan View—Malorie Weaklend

North Bend—Madison Widick

Honorable Mention selection based on state meet qualification and observations from the season

