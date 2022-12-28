All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year - Keeli Green, Arlington

The 2022 All-Area Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year is Arlington’s Keeli Green.
She simply didn’t lose in her senior season, her second season every running cross country.
In nine races, she took home nine gold medals.
Green capped her career with a second Class C individual title, running a 19:15.5 to beat the field by 18.8 seconds.
Honorable Mention
Arlington—Kelise Krivohlavek, Brynn Eckhart, April Klein, Hailey O’Daniel, Whitney Wollberg.
Bergan—Sophie O’Neil
Cedar Bluffs—Kathaleen Tapia-Riddle
Fremont—Maris Dahl, Ayva Darmento, Sydney Glause, Madison Grosse, Chloe Hemmer, McKenna Olson, Madelyn Wagner
People are also reading…
Logan View—Malorie Weaklend
North Bend—Madison Widick
Honorable Mention selection based on state meet qualification and observations from the season