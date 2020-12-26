All-Area girls cross country runner of the year - Shelby Bracker, Fremont

Fremont senior Shelby Bracker is the 2020 All-Area girls cross country runner of the year.

Bracker was the highest placing runner for the Lady Tigers at the Class A state meet while helping Fremont to its third-straight runner-up finish.

The recent Nebraska-Kearney signee finished eighth with a time of 19:10.22 in her final race for Fremont.

“What a special exclamation point,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said after the race. “A testament to four years of hard work. That’s not just one summer or one workout a day, that’s four years of doing things the right way.”

On the way to state, Brackers helped the Lady Tigers capture their first Heartland Athletic Conference title since 2008 in addition to securing the Class A-3 district title.

Bracker took third in that district race, matching the program course record at Pioneers Park.

Bracker was a constant presence atop the final race standings this season, starting off the year with first place finish—the first of her career—then adding a second place and third place finish throughout the season.

