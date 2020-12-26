 Skip to main content
All-Area girls cross country runner of the year - Shelby Bracker, Fremont
FRE_102420_FHS XCG_p1.jpg

Fremont senior Shelby Bracker runs at the Class A state cross country meet Friday at the Kearney Country Club,

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont senior Shelby Bracker is the 2020 All-Area girls cross country runner of the year.

Bracker was the highest placing runner for the Lady Tigers at the Class A state meet while helping Fremont to its third-straight runner-up finish.

The recent Nebraska-Kearney signee finished eighth with a time of 19:10.22 in her final race for Fremont.

“What a special exclamation point,” Fremont coach Jake Smrcina said after the race. “A testament to four years of hard work. That’s not just one summer or one workout a day, that’s four years of doing things the right way.”

On the way to state, Brackers helped the Lady Tigers capture their first Heartland Athletic Conference title since 2008 in addition to securing the Class A-3 district title.

Bracker took third in that district race, matching the program course record at Pioneers Park.

Bracker was a constant presence atop the final race standings this season, starting off the year with first place finish—the first of her career—then adding a second place and third place finish throughout the season.

Honorable Mention

Fremont—Elli Dahl, Maris Dahl, Lucy Dillon, Mara Hemmer, Mia Wagner, Emily Nau

Fremont Bergan—Sophie O’Neil, Jadin Ostrand and Emma Larson

North Bend Central—Hannah Williams, Aleya Bourek and Sydney Emanuel

Logan View—Maelee Beacom

*Honorable mention selections are based on qualification for the state meet as well as regular season performances.

