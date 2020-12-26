 Skip to main content
All-Area girls golfer of the year - Alyssa Walters, Fremont
All-Area girls golfer of the year - Alyssa Walters, Fremont

  • Updated
Fremont senior Alyssa Walters putts on the 18th green at Norfolk Country Club Tuesday during the second round of the Class A State Tournament.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont senior Alyssa Walters is this year’s All-Area girls golfer of the year.

Walters came into the 2020 season with one goal in mind—ending her career at Norfolk Country Club.

She did just that, shooting a two-day score of 198 to finished 63rd at the Class A tournament.

“It was really good,” Walters said after her final round as a Lady Tiger. “I feel very relieved that I made it because I worked so hard throughout the season, so it felt good to make it to state.”

Walters opened the tournament with a 96—the lowest round for a Lady Tiger golfer since Meghan Luper shot an 88 in 2015.

Day two saw Walters add six strokes to her day one tally, but still logged the best two-day score for the program since Luper.

Her appearance at the final tournament of the season extends Fremont’s streak to three straight Lady Tiger golfers making the Class A field.

“It’s fun to end it this way, to be able to end it here rather than a week ago,” Fremont coach Matt Burg said after the state tournament. “It’s a great way to cap off her career.”

Honorable Mention

  • Arlington—Dianna Taylor
  • Bergan—Jocelyn Kumm

*Honorable mention selections are based on qualification for the state meet as well as regular season performances.

