All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year - Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont

Fremont's Ansley Giesselmann is this year's All-Area Golfer.

Coming into the year off a strong summer circuit, the expectations were high for the first year Tiger. She managed to meet or exceed all of them in her first year donning Fremont uniform.

Giesselmann finished 22nd at the Class A state tournament - the second highest placing freshman at the tournament - with a two-day score of +26, 170, would have garnered a state placement in all but one state tournament between 2011 and 2019.

Giesselmann reached the state tournament with an eighth place finish at districts.

Also on her freshman resume was an all-conference medalist finish, taking 11th at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament and two additional medals at regular season meets.

Honorable Mention

Fremont - Emma Benson

Bergan - Jocelyn Kumm, Olivia Fedde, Olivia Prauner, Ellie Sendgraff

Honorable Mention is determined by qualification to the state tournament

