All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year - Ansley Giesselmann, Fremont

Fremont’s Ansley Giesselmann is this year’s All-Area Girls Golfer of the Year.

No one went lower or was more consistent than the Tigers standout sophomore this fall.

Giesselmann started the year shooting a 77 at the opening tournament, then just kept matching that mark.

She broke 80 four times, resulting in a medal in all but one tournament—the Class A state tournament—and a win at the Norfolk Triangular.

Giesselmann finished just outside of the top 15 at state, shooting an 87 in the opening round and an 83 on the final day of the tournament to finish in a tie for 17th place.

Special Mention—Jocelyn Kumm and Olivia Prauner, Bergan

The Knights went from plucky underdogs to challenging for a spot in the team standings at the state meet thanks to its upperclassmen’s performances at the state tournament.

Kumm went out shooting an 84 in the opening round—the best round of her career—and a 95 in the second round to finish tied for 11th.

Prauner turned in a 90 and an 88 to finish in sole possession of 10th place.

Thanks to Bergan’s two medalists, the Knights climbed to a tie for fourth place in the team standings, a ten-team jump from 2021.