The 2022 All-Area girls soccer player of the year is Fremont junior Jennifer Tenney.

She helped lead the Tigers to one of the best seasons in program history, scoring eight goals and also assisting on a pair of goals.

Tenney had a trio of two goal games, finding the back of the net twice against Lutheran-Northeast, Omaha Bryan and Lincoln North Star.

Fremont finished the year at 7-7, improving on the previous season's win total as well as playing host to a district tournament game.