All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year - Karsen Jesse, Fremont

Fremont’s Karsen Jesse is this year’s All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year.

The senior reached the podium at the state meet three times, once as an individual and twice as part of relay teams.

Her performances helped Fremont score 102 team points at the state meet, climbing to ninth, the highest final placement in the program’s history.

Jesse turned in a 1:55.13 to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, earning her a medal for the third-straight year. She also earned a runner-up finish in the consolation finals of the 100-yard freestyle, logging a 53.67.

She was part of the 4x200 squad which rose up to finish sixth in the finals, a spot better than their preliminary time.

Jesse closed her swimming career with a fourth place finish in the 4x400.

Both of those relay teams set program records during the season and earned fourth place finishes at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.

Honorable Mention Fremont—Lucy Dillon, Madelyn Buck, Elisabeth Meyer, Ryleigh Schroeter, Jane Busboom, Grace Blick, Charlotte Vech

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0