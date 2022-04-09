 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year - Karsen Jesse, Fremont

  • 0
Karsen Jesse

Karsen Jesse swims during the Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meet over the weekend at the Dillon Family Aquatic Center.

 Courtesy Troy Bracker

Fremont’s Karsen Jesse is this year’s All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year.

The senior reached the podium at the state meet three times, once as an individual and twice as part of relay teams.

Her performances helped Fremont score 102 team points at the state meet, climbing to ninth, the highest final placement in the program’s history.

Jesse turned in a 1:55.13 to finish fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, earning her a medal for the third-straight year. She also earned a runner-up finish in the consolation finals of the 100-yard freestyle, logging a 53.67.

She was part of the 4x200 squad which rose up to finish sixth in the finals, a spot better than their preliminary time.

Jesse closed her swimming career with a fourth place finish in the 4x400.

Both of those relay teams set program records during the season and earned fourth place finishes at the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.

People are also reading…

Honorable Mention Fremont—Lucy Dillon, Madelyn Buck, Elisabeth Meyer, Ryleigh Schroeter, Jane Busboom, Grace Blick, Charlotte Vech

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News