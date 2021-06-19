 Skip to main content
All-Area Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year - Abbie Bigsby, Fremont
All-Area Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year - Abbie Bigsby, Fremont

FRE_052221_FHS TF_p1.jpg

Fremont's Abbie Bigsby returns a shot during her second round match at the Class A State Tournament Thursday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont tennis’ Abbie Bigsby set the tone for her career with a stellar sophomore campaign, earning her the All-Area Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year honor.

Bigsby finished the season with a 22-9 record playing as Fremont’s No. 2 singles player.

She became the first Lady Tiger to earn a state medal in over decade with a sixth place finish at the Class A State Tournament.

Her sixth place finish also allowed Fremont to finish 13th as a team—the highest team finish for the Lady Tigers since 2012.

Bigsby, along with Tawnie Escamilla, were both named honorable mention All-State by the Nebraska Coaches Association

The sophomore was also the highest placer for Fremont at the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament, going 3-1 to finish fifth.

