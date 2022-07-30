All-Area Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year: No. 2 doubles Adisyn Mendlik, Becca Baker

The 2022 All-Area Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year is Fremont's No. 2 doubles pairing of senior Adisyn Mendlik and junior Becca Baker.
The duo produced the program's first doubles medal in 14 years with a sixth place finish in the Class A No. 2 doubles tournament.
They finished the year with a record of 23-10 on the year.
In addition to their sixth-place finish at state, Mendlik and Baker also finished runner-up at Fremont's home tournament, fifth at the HAC conference tournament and fifth at the Millard West Invite.