 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Area Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year: No. 2 doubles Adisyn Mendlik, Becca Baker

  • 0
FRE_042822_FHS Tennis_p1.jpg

Fremont's No. 2 doubles team of Becca Baker and Adisyn Mendlik share a laugh after winning a point in their championship match against Lincoln Southeast Wednesday during the Fremont Invite. The duo finished runner-up in the tournament.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

The 2022 All-Area Girls Tennis Athlete of the Year is Fremont's No. 2 doubles pairing of senior Adisyn Mendlik and junior Becca Baker. 

The duo produced the program's first doubles medal in 14 years with a sixth place finish in the Class A No. 2 doubles tournament. 

They finished the year with a record of 23-10 on the year.

In addition to their sixth-place finish at state, Mendlik and Baker also finished runner-up at Fremont's home tournament, fifth at the HAC conference tournament and fifth at the Millard West Invite.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Life in the Red Podcast: What we learned in Indy; reaction to Caffey news; depth chart talk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News