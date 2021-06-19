All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year - Elli Dahl, Fremont

Fremont junior Elli Dahl is the 2020 All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year.

After being denied a chance to defend her freshman-year titles a year ago and struggling through an injury during the fall cross country season, Dahl showcased her elite running ability on the biggest stage of the season at the state track meet.

Dahl accounted for 20 individually of the Lady Tigers state championship winning 86 points—winning both the 1600m and the 3200m—while also running a leg of the runner-up and team-title-deciding 4x400m relay.

Fremont’s team title came down to it’s team depth, but it certainly didn’t hurt to have an individual title in two events.

Dahl foreshadowed her appearance in the final race of the season with an blazing fast kick to claim the 3200m crown, sprinting around the track in 1:12.301 to finish off a time that shattered her own school record by 22 seconds.

The following day, Dahl nearly notched a sub-five minute mile to run away with the 1600m crown, once again kicking past the competition on the final lap for a time of 5:00.38.

She is now a two-time champion in both races and took home all-class gold for both events.