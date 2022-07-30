All-Area Girls Track Athlete of the Year: Lucy Dillon, Fremont

The 2022 All-Area girls track athlete of the year is Fremont senior Lucy Dillon.

Dillon was a workhorse for the Lady Tigers, especially at the Class A state meet.

The senior ran in four events in Omaha and brought home four medals - state titles in both the 4x400m and 4x800m, runner-up in the 400m and third in the 800m.

Both times in the relays - a 9:17.34 in the 4x800m and 3:59.39 in the 4x400m - topped the All-Class gold rankings.

Fremont's winning time in the 4x800m was also the fastest in the state this spring.

Her runner-up time in the 400m, a 57.77, was also good for second on the All-Gold charts.

Dillon owned the fastest 400m of the season, clocking in at 56.7 at the Class A-6 district meet to claim a district title. Not only did that time top the rest of the state in 2022, it broke a 36-year-old Fremont school record.

Her 800m state time of 2:18.21 put her third in Class A and five in the All-Gold standings.

Dillon also secured three Heartland Athletic Conference individual titles, winning the 400m and the 800m as well as running a leg for the conference champion 4x800m unit.

Honorable Mention

Arlington - Kailynn Gubbels, Keelianne Green, Hailey O'Daniel, Chase Anderson

Fremont - Ella Cooper, Elli Dahl, Mattie Dalton, Hadeley Dowty, Sydney Glause, Tania Gleason, Chloe Hemmer, Mackenzie Kinning, Mia Knigge, Taylor McCabe, Hailey Newill, McKenna Olson, Emmalee Sheppard, Mia Wagner.

Bergan - Kaitlyn Mlnarik

Cedar Bluffs - Addy Sweeney

Logan View - Kylie Kloster, Malorie Weaklend

North Bend Central - Kaitlyn Emanuel, Mikayla Settles, Natalie Knapp, Madison Bishop,. Lindsey Emanuel, Aleya Bourek, Karlene Bourek, Sydney Emnauel

Honorable mention based on qualification for the state track meet.