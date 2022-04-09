All-Area Girls Wrestler of the Year - EJ Moackler, Fremont

Fremont’s EJ Moackler is this year’s All-Area Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Moackler’s rise was rapid, going from a late addition to the Tigers’ wrestling room to the program’s first medalist in the NSAA-sanctioned era.

The senior posted a record of 14-8, finishing sixth at 235lbs at the state tournament.

She claimed the program’s first win at the state tournament in the quarterfinals with a first period pin.

Moackler was the A-1 district champion and the Weeping Water Invitational champion, beating the No. 1 and No. 3 wrestlers in the state that day.

Honorable Mention Fremont—Julissa Guerrero-Pena, Eny Bravo

Scribner-Snyder—Nattlie Hull, Emily Hull

