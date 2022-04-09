 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Area Girls Wrestler of the Year - EJ Moackler, Fremont

FRE_012522_FHS GWR_p1.jpg

EJ Moackler works to pin Claire Paasch of West Point Beemer in the championship match of the Weeping Water Invitational Saturday.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Fremont’s EJ Moackler is this year’s All-Area Girls Wrestler of the Year.

Moackler’s rise was rapid, going from a late addition to the Tigers’ wrestling room to the program’s first medalist in the NSAA-sanctioned era.

The senior posted a record of 14-8, finishing sixth at 235lbs at the state tournament.

She claimed the program’s first win at the state tournament in the quarterfinals with a first period pin.

Moackler was the A-1 district champion and the Weeping Water Invitational champion, beating the No. 1 and No. 3 wrestlers in the state that day.

Honorable Mention Fremont—Julissa Guerrero-Pena, Eny Bravo

Scribner-Snyder—Nattlie Hull, Emily Hull

