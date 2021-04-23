All-Area Girls Wrestler of the Year - Madison Martinez, Fremont

Fremont senior Madison Martinez is the 2020 All-Area girls wrestler of the year.

Martinez finished runner-up at the NSWCA girls high school state tournament, becoming the first ever two-time medalist for the Lady Tigers wrestling program.

The senior, who was one of the founding members of the Fremont girls wrestling team, reached the

She finished the year with an 11-6 record, claiming the 240lbs championship at the Platteview Invite in addition to finishing runner-up at the Weeping Water Invite and the Crete Invite.

Honorable Mention

Cedar Bluffs—Scout Pierce

Fremont—Abigail Alvarez, Abby Beeck, Eny Bravo, Tawnie Escamilla, Hailey O’Brien, Nohemi Vicente, Kyra Gonzalez-Vicente

Scribner-Snyder—Kristen Schellenberg, Ashley Stadt

Wahoo—Kaylee Ricketts, Megan Robinson, Markael Zeleny

*Honorable mention is based off earning at least one win at the state tournament

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0