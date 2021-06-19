All-Area Soccer Athletes of the Year - Edgar Morales, Fremont; Jennifer Tenney, Fremont

Fremont’s Edgar Morales is the All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year while Fremont’s Jennifer Tenney is the All-Area Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Morales led the Tigers in goals, finding the back of the net nine times.

He also dished out three assists, matching the team-high for the year.

Morales notched one hat trick in his senior campaign, netting four goals against Omaha North.

Tenney was the Lady Tigers top goal scorer, putting away five shots while also assisting on another goal for a team-leading 11 points.

The sophomore’s best game came against Lutheran/Norfolk Catholic in which she scored two goals in a 3-0 win.

