All-Area Softball - Ella Cooper, Fremont

Fremont's Ella Cooper is this year's All-Area Softball Player of the Year.

The junior set or matched school records in five offensive categories while handling the majority of the Tigers pitching for the year.

Cooper blasted 15 home runs, breaking the previous record of 11, while driving in 61 RBI and crossing home plate 54 times herself.

She finished the year batting .508, tallying 63 hits.

In the circle, Cooper went 27-11 while tossing 194 2/3 innings. She struck out 38% of the batters she faced, racking up a new career-best 324 K's while walking just 61 batters. Cooper allowed 165 hits and 124 runs - 84 earned.

The most emblematic game of Cooper's impact on the Tigers came in the district championship game against Lincoln.

The junior boosted her game for the biggest stage, accounting for four of Fremont’s seven hits, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run for three RBI and two runs scored.

Cooper was named to both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald Class A Second-Team.

