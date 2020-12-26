All-Area Softball Player of the Year - Ella Cooper, Fremont

The 2020 All-Area softball player of the year is Fremont’s Ella Cooper.

The sophomore pitcher contributed in every facet of the game for the Lady Tigers as

In the circle, Cooper put together one of the more dominate seasons for a Fremont pitcher in recent memory.

Her 223 strikeouts in 2020 is the most for a Fremont pitcher not named Tammy Nielsen and ranks fifth all-time.

Her 16 wins and 179 1/3 innings on the year ranks seventh in both categories of the single-season records

At the dish, Cooper hits for a .393 average with 42 hits in 107 at bats with half of her hits going for extra bases—six doubles, five triples and 10 home runs.

Cooper is the first Lady Tiger in two decades to record five triples in one season while her home run mark is the third most in program history—behind teammate Mackenzie Kinning, who tied the program record with 11 blasts this year.

Cooper accounted for 36 runs scored, the fifth most all-time in a single season while also driving in 31 RBIs, earning her another top 10 spot in the Lady Tigers record books.

Honorable Mention

Fremont—Anna Prauner, Mackenzie Kinning, Mallory Schleicher, Alexa Chapman

Arlington—Kylee Bruning, Paige Kraemer, Cadie Robinson, Hailey Brenn, Kiersten Taylor

Logan View—Cailey Stout, Emily Miller, Valerie Uehling, Bobbi Reppert

North Bend Central—Anna Halladay, Haley Johnson

