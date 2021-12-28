All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year - Elise Estudillo, Fremont

Fremont’s Elise Estudillo is this year’s All-Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

The senior led the Tigers from the libero spot, sliding on the different colored jersey for her final year in a Fremont uniform and excelled immediately as Fremont reached the state tournament for the first time in 38 years with a 22-9 record.

Estudillo racked up a team-leading 467 digs as the anchor for the back line.

The senior handled 643 serves, making just 77 errors in the serve/receive department.

At the service line herself, Estudillo landed a team-leading 68 aces with a 91.5% serve percentage.

Estudillo’s teammate Grace Williams joins her on the All-Area squad as the Tigers' leading attacker from their historic season.

Williams tallied 268 kills on the year to pace Fremont’s offense.

Bergan’s dynamic duo of sophomore Paige Frickenstein and junior Kaitlyn Mlnarik headline the All-Area hitters.

The pair combine for over half of the Knights' kills on their way to the program’s fourth straight state title game. Frickenstein led Bergan with 336 kills, flipping a switch late in the season to finish the year with eight-straight double-digit kill games. She was also second on the team in blocks with 50.

Mlnarik was the Knights' top blocking option, racking up 66 to go along with 273 kills.

Dishing out all the kills to Frickenstein and Mlnarik was Bergan junior setter Rebecca Baker.

The swiss army knife of the Knights' offense, Baker dished out 914 assists, had 335 digs, blocked 34 swings and also had 119 kills.

Arlington’s Chase Anderson is the final hitter on the All-Area squad, racking up 331 kills for the Eagles including four 20+ kill games.

First-Team

H—Paige Frickenstein, Bergan

H—Kaitlyn Mlnarik, Bergan

H—Grace Williams, Fremont

H—Chase Anderson, Arlington

L—Elise Estudillo, Fremont

S—Rebecca Baker, Bergan

Honorable Mention

Fremont—Mya Bolden, Brylee Nelsen, Mattie Dalton

Bergan—Kennedy Bacon, Carlee Hapke, Summer Bojanski

Arlington—Kailynn Gubbels, Kate Miller, Janessa Wakefield

Logan View/SS—Dream Daugherty, Gracie Schlueter, Sophia Vacha

North Bend Central—Josie Clervinga, Kaitlyn Emanuel, Madelyn Gaughen

Cedar Bluffs - Elly Campbell, Grace Williams

