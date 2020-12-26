All-Area volleyball player of the year - Lauren Baker, Fremont Bergan

The 2020 All-Area volleyball player of the year is Fremont Bergan senior Lauren Baker.

Baker was both the foundation for a young team and the pillar that raised the Lady Knights ceiling to the Class D-1 runner-up finish and a 27-11 record.

“She is definitely our terminator,” Bergan assistant coach Kim Dieckmann said about Baker after the Lady Knight’s Class D-1 district win.

Baker finished the year with a team-high 399 kills on 1069 swings, hitting .328.

She finished the year with nine-straight double-digit kill games and had 24 double-digit kill games in her senior campaign.

Lost in Baker’s team-leading offensive numbers are her contributions on defense and at the service line.

The senior led the team in blocks with 88, finished third in digs with 319 and added 24 aces on 468 serves, accounting for nearly a fifth of Bergan’s serves.

“For middles especially, they usually run the middle though the front row they maybe serve and then they go out. Lauren has truly been a six-rotation (player),” Bergan head coach Sue Wewel said during the Lady Knights state tournament run. “Great defense, great block. She is just a well rounded individual.”